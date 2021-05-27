'Did A Thing': 'Jersey Shore' Alum Paula Pickard Marries Hunk Chris Rutherford — Photos Of Their Special Day

Watch: Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby. Samira Wiley is a proud new mom. The Handmaid's Tale star and wife Lauren Morelli welcomed their first child, a daughter named George Elizabeth, in April. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote in a May 10 Instagram post in honor of the Orange Is the New Black screenwriter. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."