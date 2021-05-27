'Did A Thing': 'Jersey Shore' Alum Paula Pickard Marries Hunk Chris Rutherford — Photos Of Their Special Day
No turning back! Paula Pickard quickly became a fan-favorite after her brief fling with Mike “The Situation’ Sorrentino on the Jersey Shore. Following their split, the brunette beauty found love with Chris Rutherford — and the duo recently tied the knot. "Did a thing yesterday," Pickard captioned a black-and-white photo of her and her hunky hubby via Instagram on May 16. "#therutherfords."okmagazine.com