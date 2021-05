Put democracy back in the hands of everyday citizens. When my mother was born, in 1919, she was a citizen who didn’t have the right to vote. My sister and I were the first females in my immediate family who were born with the right to vote in our own country. My mother believed that every American who is eligible to do so should vote in their local, regional and federal election cycles as soon as they reached eligible age. American history has shown us that many citizens have not been allowed to vote because of their race, gender, disability or even age. Our present election system does not facilitate a problem-free voting process for many.