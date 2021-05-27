Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-05-17 08:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek at Avant affecting Osage County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bird Creek at Avant. * Until this evening. * At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 19.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 20 feet this morning, then fall below flood stage by late afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, minor flooding of farmlands occurs along the floodplain of Bird Creek downtream from Avant.