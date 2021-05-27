Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osage THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN OSAGE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov