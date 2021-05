As more people are taking their hungry, newly vaccinated selves into reopened restaurants, we’re all realizing that we’re more out of practice than we expected. If you’ve ventured back into the world of indoor dining already, you may have noticed that the sizzle of a fajita on its way from the kitchen is a symphony. It’s lovely to be back. But if you’re settling into your physically distanced seat and feeling momentarily rattled by the noise, the movement and all those people, take heart — and find some encouragement in the life lessons our pets have taught us during the pandemic.