The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in McLean County is ticking up slowly, but is still far behind last month’s peak in vaccinations. State data on Wednesday show 131,820 doses administered in the county so far. That’s an increase of 1,120 doses —significantly higher than the three days prior. But it’s still just 56% of the doses administered in mid-April, when between 2,000 and 3,000 shots made it into arms each day.