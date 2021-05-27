Cancel
Adolescents ages 12 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

By Douglas H. Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs Officer
health.mil
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt age 14, Samuel Stockton likes his school, and is anxious to return to a typical routine which has been anything but for over a year. Accustomed to playing offense on the soccer pitch, that same principle of mounting an attack against a foe played out not on the field of play, but in an immunization clinic.

health.mil
