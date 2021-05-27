newsbreak-logo
Crawford County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Gasconade by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Gasconade The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Crawford County in east central Missouri Southern Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. James, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cuba, Steelville and Leasburg. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 203 and 218. This also includes Onondaga Cave State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

