Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Second Shot

health.mil
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraphic saying that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children ages 12 to 15 and that children should be vaccinated. ...

health.mil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccination#Vaccine#Children Ages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kidsiweller.com

COVID-19 vaccine trials in kids 5 and up begin

NEW ORLEANS – Seven-year-old Russell Bright squeezed his dad hand tightly as tests of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance) Five-year-old Kalil Chaudhry-Halperin held a stuffed toy Bruni — the lizard-like fire spirit in the movie Frozen 2 — as...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

No point vaccinating those who’ve had COVID-19: Findings of Cleveland Clinic study

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, have recently evaluated the effectiveness of coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19) vaccination among individuals with or without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study findings reveal that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination,...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Increased Screen Time During Pandemic Contributing to Children’s Eye Problems: Study

More children are having eye issues after spending more time in front of screens during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study has found. An international team of researchers from China and the U.S. found rates of nearsightedness among young children were three times higher during the pandemic than in the past five years, WTOP reported, citing an article printed in the Journal of American Medical Association Ophthalmology.
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Recent Increase Seen in COVID-19-Linked Hospitalization for Teens

HealthDay News — COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates increased recently for adolescents, and a considerable proportion of those hospitalized were admitted to the intensive care unit, according to research published in the June 4 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Fiona P....
Pharmaceuticals100percentfedup.com

Finally, Someone Tells Fauci “No”....There Is No Need To Vaccinate The Naturally Immune

Cleveland Clinic’s latest study shows that there is no reason to vaccinate those who have already had Covid19. Anthony Fauci has been advocating for widespread vaccination, even for those that recuperated from the virus. In a refutation that is long overdue, The Cleveland Clinic is stating what has always been understood about infectious diseases; that once a person overcomes the illness, they have built up natural immunity.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan reports its first human hantavirus case: Woman contracted the deadly respiratory disease while cleaning abandoned home infested with rodents

Michigan has confirmed its first case of hantavirus, a potentially deadly respiratory disease spread through contact with infected rodents. Michigan health officials reported on Monday that a woman from Washtenaw County was 'recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus,' which was 'likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contains signs of an active rodent infestation.'
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthWDEF

Will we need a Covid-19 Vaccine Booster shot in the future?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, it remains unknown just how long immunity lasts, but vaccine developers and health officials know that it won’t be forever — and that emerging variants could escape immunity. Local physicians say there’s no set timeline for a booster shot because...
Pharmaceuticalsmedicalupdatenews.com

Will We Need a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?

The CEOs of some pharmaceutical companies say COVID-19 vaccination booster shots may be needed as early as this fall to bolster immunity against the disease. Experts say it’s too early to tell if and when those booster shots will be needed. Booster shots are not uncommon. They’re used for the...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Powell Drug scheduling COVID-19 vaccination shots by appointment

In April, Powell Drug began offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Just as soon as the local drug store began offering them, the FDA enacted a “safety pause” after a handful of women out of 7 million people who had received the vaccination experienced dangerous blood clots. The pause...