What do you get when you mix country music with Tejano vibes? Saturday at Duke’s Country Saloon you get Alyssia Dominguez. She brings a new vibe to country by sprinkling in her Hispanic roots. Dominguez grew up in a family whose roots were firmly planted in traditional Tejano music. The singer says that Mexican music was always in her blood and she learned to sing and play that style from her grandmother. Performing since the age of 15, Dominguez lists Turner Hall, Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest among the many places she has performed. Dominguez continues, “I thought it would be perfect to combine country style with attributes of traditional Mexican music. Both genres have a storytelling quality that I love.”