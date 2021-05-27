Memorial Day Commemoration
Chester will remember those in the Armed Forces who died while serving their country on “Decoration Day,” or as it is better known today, “Memorial Day.” People from the community will gather on Main Street in Chester Borough to watch the procession, listen to inspiring stories, hear moving speeches and patriotic musical arrays. Participants will also experience the rattling rifle salute and moving taps, as we honor those who gave all for our country, on this very important day.chesterborough.org