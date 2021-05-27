newsbreak-logo
Notebook: Klamorick, Smith rise to occasion for Canal Winchester Indians girls track team

Dublin Villager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanal Winchester girls track and field coach Darren Avery clearly laid out record-setting expectations for seniors Allena Klamorick and Samantha Smith entering this season. Not only did Avery think Klamorick could set the program record in the 800 meters and that Smith could threaten if not take over the Indians’ top mark in the pole vault, all three would have been disappointed with anything short of Division I regional berths.

