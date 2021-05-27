San Diego Weekend Arts Events: ‘The Bridge,’ ‘Pick Me Last,’ ‘The Great Indian Kitchen,’ ‘Harawi’ And ‘Measurements Of Progress’
The next installment in the "Dance Is In The Air" festival at Arts District Liberty Station, Malashock Dance is teaming up with Kansas City-based Tristian Griffin Dance Company. It's an open-air performance on the new outdoor stage at the South Promenade's grassy area, featuring new original works and music courtesy of choreographers John Malashock and Tristian Griffin, and composer Philip Daniel. "The Bridge" is an eight movement production, and these works are percussive and athletic while also being emotive, minimalist and cinematic.www.kpbs.org