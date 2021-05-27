Cancel
Camden, ME

A MINNEAPOLIS RENAISSANCE - Working to foster racial & cultural unity…

By First Church of Christ, Scientist, Christian Science Reading Room
 13 days ago

FOR SALE AT FRENCH AND BRAWN in downtown Camden, ME. 5/24 COVER STORY: A MINNEAPOLIS RENAISSANCE- How a community tries to foster racial and cultural unity as it rebuilds from unrest a year ago. Blueprint for mending a neighborhood (page 22). A neighborhood in Minneapolis, heavily damaged during protests a year ago, is trying to rebuild in a way that embodies ideals of diversity and equality, potentially offering a new model for urban redevelopment. "Out of tragedy has arisen a sense of responsibility to one another." - Ingrid Rasmussen, lead pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.

Maine State
Q106.5

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine State

Thursday, May 27: An Inside Look at Maine’s Threatened and Endangered Species (online)

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
Maine State

Tribes, youth, labor uniting behind Maine’s climate justice movement

Labor groups and environmentalists have not always seen eye-to-eye. Historically, when groups came together to stand against climate change or environmental degradation, labor unions — a reliable ally on many progressive causes — were often missing from those fights. “There’s ample history in Maine of paper mill workers and environmentalists...
Maine State
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Washington State

Washington student accepted to National Youth Leadership Forum

WASHINGTON — This summer, Luke Baker, of Washington, will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation who are taking part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Explore STEM, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. NYLF: Explore STEM, (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics),...
Camden, ME

Community rallying to revamp Camden skatepark

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A community fundraising effort in Camden is aiming to better the town’s skatepark after it was forced to relocate. The skatepark was originally behind the Teen Center on Knowlton Street that was run by the PenBay YMCA. When the YMCA sold the building last summer, the...