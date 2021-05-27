newsbreak-logo
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge woman charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection to obtain unemployment benefits

L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury recently returned a seven-count indictment charging Shawnda Rochelle Augustus, age 39, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly obtaining and attempting to obtain unemployment benefits following the floods of 2016 and pandemic unemployment benefits in 2020. Augustus appeared for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the pending charges.

