Apple only announced the new iPad Pro in April, and information about the next generation of the top tablet has already appeared on the network. The details were shared by the journalist of the American edition of Bloomberg Mark Gurman. Apple is testing glass for the back of the tablet, the source said. The fact is that the engineers are going to add wireless as well as reversible charging to the device. In addition, the new product can receive support for MagSafe technology, as in the iPhone 12 models.