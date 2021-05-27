Ousted Miami Law Dean Claims University President Defamed Him

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Katheleen Guzman as dean of the College of Law, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. Guzman has served as the college’s interim dean since June 2019. A member of the College of Law faculty since 1993, she has taught numerous courses targeting the dimensions of property and its transfer. She was named the MAPCO/Williams Presidential Professor in 2000 and the Earl Sneed Centennial Professor of Law in 2015. Over the years, she has served the College of Law in a number of administrative roles, including associate director of the Law Center, associate dean of academics, and associate dean for research and scholarship.