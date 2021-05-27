Ousted Miami Law Dean Claims University President Defamed Him
University of Miami Law Dean Anthony Varona fired back Thursday at the campus administrator who ousted him this week, calling the announcement of his departure defamatory. A letter to university president Julio Frenk from Varona’s attorney, Debra Katz, demanded that Frenk retract his May 25 statement in which he wrote that the law school needs a “dean with the required vision and effectiveness of execution to bring the school to new levels of excellence.”www.law.com