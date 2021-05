BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – When the state first created coronavirus restrictions, one of the main intents of those restrictions was not to overwhelm the hospital system tasked with saving those people who were seriously ill with COVID-19. As of Thursday, there are 1,490 New Yorkers still hospitalized with COVID-19. In Western New York, 147 people are in a hospital. The hospitalization numbers in Western New York are at its lowest since late-March while the statewide numbers since last fall.