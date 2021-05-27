Hamas and Iran’s War-By-Proxy Against the Jews

BNEI BRAK, Israel — In today’s asymmetrical battlefield, terrorist armies embed themselves inside densely populated areas. They use innocent civilians as human shields in the hope that any conventional action taken against them will result in unavoidable civilian casualties, and provide them with a propaganda victory. Hamas has used this operational doctrine with great success in Gaza, and it has presented Israeli political and military leaders with enormous tactical and strategic dilemmas. After all, there are no humane ways to fight a war: combat operations are designed to obliterate and kill. But law-abiding nations that value human life issue their fighting men and women with strict rules of engagement that are designed to minimize collateral damage and to make sure, to the best of their abilities, that the only ones killed are enemy combatants. The IDF has taken this responsibility to unimaginable levels. No other army in the world warns the residents of apartment buildings used as terror headquarters and missile launching pads that they must flee. During the Gaza campaign, Israeli pilots aborted missions because they feared that civilians might be present at the targeted locations.