Asheville, NC

Asheville Calling

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the autumn of 2001, I gave myself an enviable assignment. I hit the road for four months to follow the fall migration of the striped bass from Maine to North Carolina. The migration is a natural spectacle (and a fisherman’s dream), as tens of millions of stripers course down the coast to their wintering grounds, accompanied by whales, freewheeling birds, and baitfish on the run. I left New York City, where I lived at the time, in an SUV loaded with fishing gear, a tent, waders, a wet suit (for free diving), a kayak on the rack, and a notebook filled with names and numbers of folks I planned to meet with along the way. Soon I was setting my alarm clock to the rhythm of the tides and the pulse of the bite.

gardenandgun.com
North Carolina State
Asheville, NC
Maine State
Florida State
St. Augustine
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Katie Button Restaurants gets space in Citizen Times building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A prominent Asheville chef will soon take her growing company to a new location in downtown Asheville. Katie Button Restaurants will revamp what used to be the distribution center for the Asheville Citizen Times into office space and a kitchen. The space will be the shipping and fulfillment operations for Button’s Cúrate at Home venture.
Asheville, NCbpr.org

Demolition Of Vance Monument Begins In Asheville, Will Take Roughly Two Weeks

Demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville began Monday and will take roughly two weeks to complete. The 65-foot high stone obelisk in Pack Square will be taken down block by block. The city says the contractor doing the work can’t use a crane to help because of an underground parking garage at the site which won’t bear the equipment’s weight. Sidewalks in the square will be open during demolition, but the immediate area around the monument is blocked off, including the road which will be closed.
Asheville, NCPosted by
DarrylBrooks

Asheville, North Carolina, is the Crowned Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Asheville is a city in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. It is located in the eastern central part of the state in the mountainous regions and has a somewhat cooler climate than other parts of the state. The city is serviced by air from Asheville Regional Airport and lies at the intersection of three interstate highways. Asheville, North Carolina, is one of our go-to spots in the summer as it is much cooler, even in August. Several years back, we were up there when I still ran, and I got some amazing but hilly runs done in the middle of summer.
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Bill would allow drinking in outdoor 'social districts' in NC cities, but not everyone is impressed

ASHEVILLE - A bill aiming to allow local governments define "social districts" for booze consumption has moved to the state Senate floor. House Bill 781, also known as Bring Business Back to Downtown, has bipartisan support and would allow cities to designate spaces where people could buy and drink alcohol outside. Think Savannah, for example, where people can roam freely, drink in hand.
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Asheville, NCtvnewscheck.com

Courtney Youngblood Named Sinclair GM In Asheville

Sinclair Broadcast Group today promoted Courtney Youngblood to vice president and general manager of its ABC affiliate WLOS Asheville, N.C. She will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to WMYA (MNT). Rob Weisbord, Sinclair president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer, said: “Courtney started her career with Sinclair more...
Asheville, NCthetrek.co

Departure Day: A final Night in Civilization at the Lodge at Amicalola Falls

It was Sunday evening that I arrived in Georgia. My friend, Wolf, had picked me up from Johnson City the night prior to bring me into Asheville. We began our day a bit behind schedule, sleeping in and deciding to go into town for a quick pint and lunch before departing for Amicalola State Park. There, I would finally begin my 6-month journey across the Appalachian Trail, and where other to start than via the approach trail, an 8 mile gradual ascent toward the southern terminus atop Springer Mountain?
Asheville, NCPosted by
Black Enterprise

City of Asheville Set to Remove Confederate Monument of Former Slave Owner

The city of Asheville, North Carolina, will be busy this week demolishing a monument that honored Confederate military official Zebulon Vance. The 75-foot-tall Vance Monument will be removed after Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March for its withdrawal, WLOS reports. The yearlong decision-making process started after nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd.
Asheville, NCVice

Moses Sumney introduces us to Asheville’s creative community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Just as Moses Sumney had become the next big thing in LA’s music scene — after self-releasing a number of EPs, attracting the attention of many major record labels and putting out his critically-acclaimed debut album Aromanticism — he decided it was time to leave the city. “I left LA in 2017 and didn’t really know where I wanted to land next,” the Ghanian-American musician and multi-disciplinary storyteller explains in i-D’s new film. “I toured for a bit, wandered for a bit, moved to London for a bit and thought that’s where I wanted to be. After I got there I realized I wasn’t focused enough. I wasn’t alone enough. I wanted to try living somewhere where I could be in constant commune with the birds and the trees.”
Asheville, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville. TV station WLOS reports barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week. Asheville City Council members voted 6-1...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
Asheville, NCwnctimes.com

City of Asheville to launch Information and Truth Telling Speaker Series

Asheville -- City of Asheville Community News May 14, 2021: The Information and Truth Telling Speaker Series is the first phase of the City of Asheville’s process to deliver community reparations for Black Asheville. The series will include local and national speakers who share information about past policies, present trends and disparities, and future initiatives. The community will have opportunities to participate. Please join us over 3 separate events highlighting the past, present and future.
Asheville, NChendersonville.com

Celebrate Towel Day on May 25th and Help Homeless Shelters

On Towel Day, May 25, 2021, The Turkish Towel Company will donate a towel for every towel sold on its website to Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) in Asheville, NC, Hospitality House in Boone, NC, and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, SC. The Fletcher-based company aims to raise...