Truly Nolen Pest Control has promoted Melanie Koskey to administrative assistant for the company’s training and technical services department. “I am excited to learn and to be a fountain of knowledge for my department, because we are in charge of thinking about things before people even know they may need them,” Koskey said. “My favorite thing about working for Truly Nolen is helping people – whether it is helping our own team members or customers, helping others fills my heart with so much joy.”