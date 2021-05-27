ALICE COOPER To Discuss 'Permanent Damage' Book At Grammy Museum Event
In advance of the June 9 release of "Permanent Damage: Memoirs Of An Outrageous Girl", co-author Lyndsey Parker, Alice Cooper, singer Arrow de Wilde of STARCRAWLER and Pamela Des Barres with moderator Lina Lecaro will discuss the book at a Grammy Museum digital event available beginning June 3. The "Permanent Damage" event is as part of Collection:live, the Grammy Museum's new official online streaming service. More details can be found here about the event and read more here about key takeaways from the book.blabbermouth.net