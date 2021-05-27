Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

ALICE COOPER To Discuss 'Permanent Damage' Book At Grammy Museum Event

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn advance of the June 9 release of "Permanent Damage: Memoirs Of An Outrageous Girl", co-author Lyndsey Parker, Alice Cooper, singer Arrow de Wilde of STARCRAWLER and Pamela Des Barres with moderator Lina Lecaro will discuss the book at a Grammy Museum digital event available beginning June 3. The "Permanent Damage" event is as part of Collection:live, the Grammy Museum's new official online streaming service. More details can be found here about the event and read more here about key takeaways from the book.

blabbermouth.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Shuggie Otis
Person
Pamela Des Barres
Person
Charles Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itunes Music#Axs Tv#Punk Rock#The Grammy Museum#Grammy Awards#Rock Music#New Music#Arrow De Wilde#Acid Test#Altamont#Haight#Gtos#The Bar Kays#Yahoo Entertainment#Elle#Nme#Abc#Axs Tv#Vh1#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Grammy
Related
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Alice Cooper to tell 'Detroit Stories' at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Sept.

Tickets for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Sept. 25 concert at the Clarkston amphitheater go on sale Friday. Alice Cooper is bringing "Detroit Stories" home. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 25, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via 313Presents.com, AliceCooper.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, and pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Huber Heights, OHmostmetro.com

Tickets for Alice Cooper Show at The Rose on Sale Friday

Alice Cooper will make his long-awaited return to the road on a headline tour this Fall. The tour kicks off September 17 in Atlantic City and includes a stop in Huber Heights, OH at Rose Music Center on Tuesday, September 28. Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will appear as special guest.
Entertainmentklbjfm.com

Queensrÿche and Alice Cooper will headline 2022 Monsters Of Rock Cruise

The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise is returning in 2022 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The five-day/five-night charter cruise will set sail February 9-14 from Miami, Florida aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas. The ship will visit two ports in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, and features performances from Queensrÿche and Alice Cooper, along with over 35 other artists.
Atlantic City, NJantiMUSIC

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour

Alice Cooper has announced that he will be returning to the road next fall for U.S. headline tour that will feature KISS legend Ace Frehley as the special guest on most of the dates. The tour is set to kick off on September 17th in Atlantic City, NJ at the...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1

MILWAUKEE - Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is slated to rock the BMO Harris Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday, Oct. 1. Pre-sale tickets...
CelebritiesPosted by
US 103.1

Why Alice Cooper’s Manager Refused to Manage the Beatles

In a new interview, Alice Cooper described the moment his manager Shep Gordon was asked to take on the Beatles – and why he refused. In a new episode of Joe Bonamassa’s Live From Nerdville podcast, Cooper said he was in Gordon’s office, presumably during the period when the British band were attempting to rearrange their business concerns, when the potentially life-changing call came through. The episode is available below.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Alice Cooper was the featured guest on the latest episode of Joe Bonamassa’s hit interview series Live From Nerdville and he discussed a variety of topics. The show sent over the following details:. To start off, Alice talks about his recent event for Rock Solid where they performed with the...
Musicnews4sanantonio.com

Alice Cooper pays homage to his hometown with 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper may make his home in Phoenix these days, but his heart will always be with his hometown Detroit. And Alice says, he knew that he wanted his next album to be a "pure hard rock" album and what better place to draw inspiration than the Motor City. "The...