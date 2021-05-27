Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Hampshire Governor Signs New Bill, HB 89, to Expand Medical Cannabis Program

By Addison Herron-Wheeler
High Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire will now be expanding the pool of patients eligible to receive medical cannabis, thanks to a newly signed bill, HB 89. This week, Republican Governor Chris Sununu signed HB 89, which will go into effect July 21. Under this new law, physicians will be allowed to authorize patients who have moderate or severe insomnia to use medical cannabis. In addition to this exciting news, it also allows adults and pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder to receive medical cannabis in some cases.

hightimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Adams
Person
Chris Sununu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Medical Cannabis#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Legalization#Cannabis Oil#State Law#Republican#Hb 89#Thc#Beyond#House#Cannabidiol Rich Cannabis#Medical Dispensaries#Governor#Medical Patients#Pediatric Patients#Physicians#Seizures#Asd Patients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscolorado.gov

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis signed nine bills and let one bill become law without his signature. Governor Polis signed the following bills in ceremonies:. HB21-1099 Policies And Procedures To Identify Domestic Abuse Sponsored by Representatives K. Ransom & D. Michaelson Jenet and Senators R. Zenzinger & J. Smallwood.
Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

New Hampshire Senate approves education definition bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s definition of an adequate education would be tweaked and expanded under a bill that recently passed the state Senate. The changes include adding personal finance literacy to the list of core domains listed in state law and providing more specifics for other domains. For example, the law would specify biology, physical science and earth science instead of just “science,” “social studies” would be replaced with “civics and government, economics, geography and history” and “wellness” would be added to the core domain of health.
Healthny.gov

Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State Vaccination Program

Vaccine Dashboard Updated Daily on the State's Vaccine Program Here. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 76,027 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 611,745 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.
Income Taxtribuneledgernews.com

New Hampshire weighs tax breaks to expand affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Cities and towns would have more flexibility to expand to build affordable housing under a proposal sent to Gov. Chris Sununu for consideration. The legislation, which was approved by the state Senate last week, would allow local governments to offer tax breaks for housing developments anywhere within their borders, if a third or more of the units qualify as affordable housing.
U.S. Politicsmotifri.com

Compromising on Cannabis: New House legalization bill aims to appease all

Much like our roads, the path to cannabis legalization in Rhode Island has been riddled with potholes and slowdowns for many years. Many proponents of legalization felt that 2021 would finally be the year for Rhode Island, thanks to changes in leadership at the State House and an overall appetite by most lawmakers to finally get it done. And yet, with the end of the legislative session quickly approaching, time may be running out to make it happen this year. Two separate legalization proposals (Budget Article 11 from the governor’s administration, and S0568 sponsored by Senator Josh Miller) were recently introduced, and both received significant pushback from legalization advocates, for whom neither proposal goes far enough to address the harms caused by the racist enforcement of cannabis prohibition over the years. With so many differing opinions attempting to influence how we legalize, progress seemed to stall over the last few weeks, and some were questioning whether it would still be possible to get legalization done this year.
Income Taxledgertranscript.com

New Hampshire House panel OKs bill to exempt PPP loans from taxation

After four work sessions and a lot of angst, the House of Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to exempt New Hampshire businesses from paying taxes on forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans. The bipartisan 23-0 vote to approve Senate Bill 3 without amendment indicates the measure is likely to pass...
Food & DrinksPosted by
9&10 News

Governor Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bill to Expand Tasting Rooms

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill Thursday that will allow small distillers, wine makers and microbreweries to have an on-premise and off-premise tasting room permit. “Michigan is home to some of the best microbreweries and craft distillers in the country, and this bill make it easier for these businesses...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
K945

Smokable Cannabis Approved as Louisiana Medical Marijuana Choice

Acceptance of cannabis as a legitimate medical ally has been a part of Louisiana culture for a couple of years now. Patients who are prescribed medical marijuana by their doctors can obtain the drug only in certain forms. Thanks to legislation that was passed Wednesday the Louisiana Legislature has expanded those medical marijuana options to now include raw or smokable forms of cannabis.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Watch now: Bill mandates dementia training for Illinois health professionals

SPRINGFIELD — Some people turn adversity into art. Others turn adversity into legislation. Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton, in the case of Senate Bill 677, is the latter. A bill with bipartisan support that is awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature before becoming state law, the legislation is a byproduct of both Stratton and the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, both of whom worked closely together.
Vermont Statecaptiveinsurancetimes.com

Vermont governor Phil Scott signs new captive bill into law

Vermont governor Phil Scott signs new captive bill into law. Vermont governor Phil Scott has signed new captive bill legislation into law, which aims to strengthen the state’s captive regulation in a variety of areas. Senate Bill 88 makes several updates to Vermont’s captive law, including clarifying the ability for...
Colorado Stateleafwell.co

Colorado Senate Sides With Patients, Expanding School-Based Medical Cannabis Access

Despite the racist and scientifically ill-informed history of cannabis bans here in the U.S., the science can not be more clear about the many medical benefits of the cannabis plant. While civilizations have been utilizing this versatile plant for thousands of years now, we’ve seen the most progress in mainstream and legal acceptance for cannabis over the last twenty years or so.
Labor Issuesnewbostonpost.com

Right-To-Work Bill Fails In New Hampshire

New Hampshire will not become a right-to-work state this year or next year. Senate Bill 61, a proposal to ban unions from charging dues to nonmembers for the cost of representation, failed Thursday, June 3 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, with 175 voting in favor and 199 voting against. Some Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the bill, as The Center Square reports.