A Richland Center man is facing multiple charges after authorities found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to an Iowa County sheriffs office report, 48 year old Curtis Salisbury was pulled over around 4pm Saturday in the village of Avoca. Deputies arrested Salisbury on charges of 4th offense operating with a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia related to the manufacturing or storage of meth. He was also arrested on a probation hold through the Wisconsin department of corrections. Salisbury was taken to the Iowa County jail where he remains in custody.