Among Us Is Now Free to Add to Your Epic Games Store Library

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Us is this week's free game that anyone can grab on the Epic Games Store for permanent addition to their library. Usually priced at $3.99, Among Us is certainly not the most expensive game given away by Epic Games since they began this initiative, but it is still a very popular title even if it's far from the concurrent player heights reached during the apex of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development team at Innersloth launched a major update in late March, adding a fourth map (the Airship) to the game as well as new gameplay tasks like jewel polishing or emptying trash, new areas to explore, improved mobility with ladders and moving platforms, the ability to pick the room you start in, and new free hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, unicorn head, udder, and more.

wccftech.com
