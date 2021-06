Apple users have been urged to install new updates as soon as possible after a major bug was found.The company warned that the bug “may have been actively exploited”, suggesting that the threat is not simply theoretical.The issue would allow attackers to run malicious code on the devices, potentially threatening other information stored in them.Apple did not give any information about who is using the exploits or who has been hit by them.Apple gave little other information on the potential hack, including how dangerous it might be. But it noted that the problem was in WebKit, the software that is...