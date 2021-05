The annual Battle of the Badges blood drives between Walker County and Catoosa County sheriffs’ offices are scheduled for kick off Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Walker drive will be held at 105 S. Duke St., LaFayette, and the Catoosa drive will be held at 5842 Highway 41, Ringgold. The drives are sponsored by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, both members of the Blood Assurance North Georgia Advisory Board, to help maintain an adequate supply of blood for use by hospitals in the Blood Assurance service area, with each donation saving up to three lives.