Federal court rules in favor of Ellsworth hospital employee fired for writing letter to newspaper

Gouldsboro’s police chief is resigning after he said a report questioning his credibility as a witness was sent to the Hancock County District Attorney’s office. John Shively’s last day is expected to be Friday, May 7, marking the latest turmoil in the small police department that has now had three chiefs in five years and will be down to one officer after Shively’s departure. The department survived a June 2019 referendum vote in which residents were asked whether they wanted to keep their local police force intact.