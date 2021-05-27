Federal court rules in favor of Ellsworth hospital employee fired for writing letter to newspaper
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of an Ellsworth hospital employee who was fired for writing a letter to a weekly newspaper about a labor dispute at the hospital. In its decision issued Wednesday, the federal First Circuit appeals court upheld a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board that the Ellsworth hospital, now known as Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital, violated federal labor laws when it fired Karen Jo Young for writing a letter to the editor at the Ellsworth American in support of nurses and physicians at the hospital.bangordailynews.com