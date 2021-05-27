newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellsworth, ME

Federal court rules in favor of Ellsworth hospital employee fired for writing letter to newspaper

By Bill Trotter
Bangor Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court has ruled in favor of an Ellsworth hospital employee who was fired for writing a letter to a weekly newspaper about a labor dispute at the hospital. In its decision issued Wednesday, the federal First Circuit appeals court upheld a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board that the Ellsworth hospital, now known as Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital, violated federal labor laws when it fired Karen Jo Young for writing a letter to the editor at the Ellsworth American in support of nurses and physicians at the hospital.

bangordailynews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Bangor, ME
City
Ellsworth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Federal Court#Labor Rights#Court Documents#Federal Employees#Department Of Labor#Civil Court#First Circuit#The Ellsworth American#Nlrb#The First Circuit#Federal Labor Laws#Hospital Leadership#Retaliation#Chief Operating Officer#Physicians#Labor Disputes#Nurses#Policy#Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Hancock County, MEfoxbangor.com

New courthouse proposed for Hancock County

AUGUSTA — State lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would allow for the construction of a new courthouse in Hancock County. Several years ago, the Maine Legislature passed a bond issue to update courthouses in Oxford, Waldo and York counties. The senator sponsoring the bill said the leftover money would...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do. Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday. They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine scored 39 out of 100 in a recent IT security review. That is alarming.

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. There are enough cyber threats out there in the world without the State of Maine accidentally posting roughly 20 people’s confidential mental...
Gouldsboro, MEEllsworth American

Gouldsboro voters’ OK sought to explore alternative policing

GOULDSBORO — Voters once again will decide whether their town should continue to have its own police department or contract for law enforcement services from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at the annual Town Meeting June 9. The persistent issue resurfaces in the wake of Police Chief John Shively’s May...
Gouldsboro, MEEllsworth American

Gouldsboro seeks new police chief

GOULDSBORO — The police chief’s position is to be advertised this week and the search launched for the successor of John Shively, who abruptly resigned May 4. In his resignation letter, Shively blamed a series of unfounded complaints against him including a recent one that resulted in him taking and passing a polygraph test. He also took issue with those same allegations since reported to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Ambulance contract has city “over a barrel”

ELLSWORTH — A May 6 meeting of the Emergency Services Committee ended with a consensus to recommend that the City Council approve signing a three-year service agreement with Northern Light Medical Transport, as NLMT presented it to them. Earlier, the city had requested specific details on the service the ambulance service would provide in Ellsworth be included in the agreement, but NLMT declined, preferring to use the same agreement it has with other towns.
Gouldsboro, MEBangor Daily News

Gouldsboro police chief resigns, citing report questioning his credibility

Gouldsboro’s police chief is resigning after he said a report questioning his credibility as a witness was sent to the Hancock County District Attorney’s office. John Shively’s last day is expected to be Friday, May 7, marking the latest turmoil in the small police department that has now had three chiefs in five years and will be down to one officer after Shively’s departure. The department survived a June 2019 referendum vote in which residents were asked whether they wanted to keep their local police force intact.