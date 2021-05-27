Get Jesse’s favorite Under Armour Joggers for just $20 each, shipped! (Reg. $60)!

Forget blisters and sore muscles or row after row of occupied ellipticals at the gym. Nothing is more of a workout buzzkill than an unsupportive sports bra. If you've ever ended up doing the dreaded one-handed hold-and-run, or you constantly find yourself skipping the burpees and jumping jacks during every set, it's safe to say it's time to invest in a good sports bra. The latest and greatest running shoes and the most comfortable squat-proof leggings won't do you any good if you're constantly being distracted by an underwire digging into your ribs or straps constricting your shoulders. Thankfully, Under Armour's collection of sports bras is designed to support you in every way, whether you're an A-cup or a double D, so keep reading to shop the 12 best sports bras for every workout.