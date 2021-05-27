Detroit hardcore collective the Armed announce belated album release show

The term "concept album" gets tossed around pretty loosely, but it's not everyday that you hear an album as truly conceptual as Kaonashi's Dear Lemon House, You Ruined Me: Senior Year, out today on Equal Vision/Unbeaten Records (order yours). It continues the story of the androgynously named character Jamie, who was also the main subject of 2018's Why Did You Do It?, and the lyrics read more like a piece of a literature than like song lyrics. The album opens up with Jamie taking the bus to high school at 6:06 AM, listening to the deathcore band Lorna Shore on their iPod. Someone on the bus rips away Jamie's iPod and beats the shit out of them, as the rest of the kids on the bus watch and laugh. "Ever since that day, I swore I'd make them pay," vocalist Peter Rono (as Jamie) yells in the manic shout-speak style that's become his trademark. "I've got karma to burn. You sowed it, now reap. An eye for an iPod. Sounds fair to me."