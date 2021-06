Sen. Pat Toomey: Labor Market Is Being Held Again By Authorities Advantages | Video. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) joined “Squawk Field” on Thursday to debate the choice in addition to why he says the labor market is being held again by lawmakers who’re paying folks extra to remain residence than they’d make working:”When you can obtain unemployment advantages indefinitely that pay greater than it pays you to go to work, properly, sure variety of individuals are not going to go to, would. I believe that is simply frequent sense.