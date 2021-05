WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - FOX released its first trailer for a TV show that was filmed in Wilmington and Burgaw. Welcome to Flatch was inspired by the BBC Studios series This Country. The half-hour comedy was written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City, The Greatest Showman) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (The Office, Bridesmaids).