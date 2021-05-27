Zest Tea Adds Two More Zero-Calorie Sparkling Teas Flavors

Imagine this, you wake up to the view of the mountains, you walk over to the balcony to get a better view of the valley. You take it all in, and while you are enjoying the quiet morning, you are handed a cup of tea. This is probably the best setting to enjoy a cup of tea, but in India, the popularity of this drink knows no bound. From a headache to a long chat session, tea can fit any situation, and the eternal love for chai will always prevail. International Tea Day is observed to celebrate all these benefits that tea offers.