The division of the United States Senate has deepened on Friday after Republicans voted against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump. Only six Republican senators supported the initiative, leaving the final vote at 54 votes in favor and 35 against – nine Republicans and two Democrats abstained. The attack on January 6 left five dead, more than a hundred police officers injured and many unknowns about the responsibilities of the authorities and the security forces that have not yet been answered.