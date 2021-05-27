Best Father’s Day Gifts For The Dad Who Claims He Wants Nothing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Mother’s Day 2021 is in the rearview mirror, which means that Father’s Day (June 20) is right around the corner. After an especially challenging year, dads deserve more appreciation than ever, but finding the perfect gift can be a challenge if you don’t have a game plan. Personally, Nordstrom is my go-to for fab Father’s Day treats because I know that I can find just what I want — something cool, sleek, and stylish that will make him smile — even if I don’t know exactly what I’m looking for. (As I click around, I can almost hear Denise Williams singing “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” in my head, the perfect anthem for Father’s Day shopping!) The popular retailer carries a seemingly endless array of thoughtful presents to honor even the pickiest papa bear in your life. To get you started, we scoured the site for a range of sure-to-please gifts, from a unique coffee maker for fathers who need their caffeine fix to a travel kit for guys on the go. Take a look at our favorite finds, and visit Nordstrom for even more inspiration.