May 13, 2021 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. River Day will take place from 9 a.m. until noon this Saturday, May 15, at Flodin Park in Canton Township and Riverside Park in Plymouth. The popular annual event will take place rain or shine and activities this year include bee house building, nature walks along the Flodin Trail, invasive species education, a kid friendly scavenger hunt and a presentation from the Southeast Michigan Bee Keepers Association on the importance of saving honey-bees. A recycling education booth will also be set-up so residents can ask questions about the township curbside program.