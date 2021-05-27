newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio will finally have a taco-eating contest next month

By Madalyn Mendoza
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever dreamt of eating a food truck clean of its taquito inventory (we know you have), your taco tenacity may soon be rewarded at a Bexar County-hosed event. On June 26, Precinct 2 will pit local foodies against each other at an inaugural taco-eating contest at Rodriguez County Park. The Fiesta-themed celebration is not an official event for the 10-day celebration, but will have the usual fun, such as tunes and tacos, of course. There's also a pet costume contest.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
County
Bexar County, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Bexar County, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Costume Contest#Precinct 2#Taco Titans#Tacos#Rodriguez County Park#Trophies#Fun#Nights#Challengers#Pet#Friends#Record Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
expressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio Current

Texas chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open first San Antonio location in July

Move over, Whataburger and In-n-Out. San Antonio burger fans will soon gain another chain to argue over in P. Terry’s Burger Stand, an Austin-based phenom famous for its hand-spun shakes. According to company officials, it will open its first Alamo City location in the bustling Medical Center around July 5....
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
expressnews.com

Two San Antonio chefs to appear on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Two San Antonio chefs will get a shot at making magic from a mystery box of ingredients on the Food Network show “Chopped” this month. Geronimo López of the Peruvian-Asian restaurant Botika at the Pearl will compete Tuesday, pitting his skills against three other chefs in an episode called “Taco Brawl.” López couldn’t say much of anything else about the brawl, but the chefs will compete to impress celebrity judges with tacos they make from a random box of ingredients for a chance to win $10,000.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: There's no replacement for Bentley

SAN ANTONIO - It's Monday and that can only mean one thing, time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. We search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
KSAT 12

UTSA graduate is puppeteer for new Black muppet on ‘Sesame Workshop’

SAN ANTONIO – Five-year-old Wesley is a black muppet on “Sesame Workshop”, the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” and was created along with his father Elijah to talk about race and racism along with the other favorite Sesame Street characters. In a video made by the nonprofit explaining race, Elmo meets...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Comedian Jo Koy laughs it up with San Antonio stop on world tour

Weeks after the debut of his new memoir and just before he begins shooting a new film, comedian Jo Koy has decided to add one more thing to his schedule: a world tour. On May 17, the comedian announced he will yuk it up in the Alamo City during his Just Kidding World Tour, performing at the AT&T Center on November 20.