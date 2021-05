MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Brothers University (CBU) will hold in-person Commencement ceremonies to jointly celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 29 at the Renasant Convention Center. As the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 was cancelled last year due to COVID precautions, the University made the decision to hold a combined ceremony for both classes this year. Separate ceremonies will be held for those receiving undergraduate degrees and for those receiving graduate degrees.