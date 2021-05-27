5 Can’t-Miss Backcountry Trout-Fishing Expeditions
Finding solitude on remote rivers and lakes that are full of fat—and hungry—wild fish is what trout fishing is really all about. While you might spend most of your time fishing easily-accessed waters near home, it pays to hoof it into the backcountry once in a while in search of wild trout. The following public-land trips aren't for the faint of heart, but for the angler willing to brave the elements, they're more than worth it.