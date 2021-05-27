5 Can’t-Miss Backcountry Trout-Fishing Expeditions

When I think of jerkbaits the first thing that comes to mind is giant smallmouths. In early spring, I often fish jerkbaits around rocky points and drop-offs where bass should be hanging out. The erratic motion and flash of these bass fishing lures trigger big, aggressive bites. It is a very effective and exciting method of fishing. Like all other fishing lures for bass, jerkbaits are useful in certain conditions and situations. When you get on a good bite, the excitement is second to none. Get the best jerkbait for how you want to fish, fine-tune your retrieve, and you’ll hook into big bass.