newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westland, MI

Westland woman pleads guilty to defrauding veterans' families

HometownLife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Westland woman pleaded guilty to several felony charges that she defrauded veterans’ families of thousands of dollars. Melissa Flores, 54, faces the possibility of more than a decade in prison when she is sentenced in August. She may also have to pay about $110,000 in restitution, according to a proposed plea agreement.

www.hometownlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wyandotte, MI
Westland, MI
Government
Wyandotte, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wyandotte, MI
Government
Westland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Pretenses#Michigan Attorney General#Crime#Felony Charges#False Documents#Legal Documents#Plea#Prison#Forgery#Restitution#Fraudulent Documents#Veterans#Legal Heirs#Faces#Money#Property#Aliases#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyandotte, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Impaired woman found unconscious at light

WYANDOTTE — A 35-year-old Wyandotte woman was charged with operating while intoxicated, narcotic possession and driving with a suspended license the night of May 6, when a police officer found her slumped over the wheel of her vehicle at westbound Eureka Road at Fort Street, where she likely stopped for the traffic light.
Wayne County, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle egged with driver inside

HEIGHTS — A woman called police to the area of Hass and Nightingale April 23 after her white Jeep Compass was egged while she was in the vehicle. According to the report, the victim was driving west Ford Road near Robindale when someone threw eggs at her passenger side window and rear window from a dark colored sedan. She attempted to catch up to the’ vehicle to obtain a license plate, but lost it in the neighborhood near Hass and Robindale.
Wayne County, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Judge rules in favor of Bower in Sollars ballot eligibility case

TAYLOR — Mayor Rick Sollars is ineligible to appear on the city’s primary election ballot after Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny ruled in favor of City Clerk Cynthia Bower May 13. The reasoning behind the ruling is due to Sollars’ owing $2,500 in late fees, according to the...
Westland, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Woman’s body found in Westland storage unit; man taken into custody

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police have taken a man into custody after a woman’s body was found in a Westland storage unit, officials said. Van Buren Township police were called around 4 p.m. Sunday (May 9) about a possible shooting at the Westlake Apartments. It was later determined that someone had...
Westland, MIbellevilleareaindependent.com

Female murdered in VBT, body found in storage unit in Westland

On Sunday< May 9, at about 4 p.m., the Van Buren Township Police Department began receiving information regarding a potential homicide that occurred within the township. VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said after many steps and much investigation, the woman’s body was found in a storage unit in the City of Westland. Chief Wright said police determined that a suspect had shot a female in an apartment at the Westlake Apartments. The female victim’s identity was unknown initially and her body had been moved. However, officers had a suspect’s name. Chief Wright said officers were able to locate the scene of the homicide at Westlake. A search warrant was obtained and VBT Police requested the assistance of the Michigan State Police Forensic Unit to process the apartment. Further investigation led VBT Police to Monroe County where the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested a suspect, 32-year-old, male, who was a VBT resident. Acting on information, Van Buren detectives subsequently executed a search warrant on a storage unit in the City of Westland where a 31-year-old, female victim was found. The victim has been identified by officers and her family is being notified. The case is still active and on-going, Chief Wright said.
Wayne County, MIbellevilleareaindependent.com

Homebound can get COVID shots at home in Wayne County

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced the county is partnering with local municipalities to offer vaccinations to homebound residents in their own homes. The homebound program is part of Executive Evans’ and Wayne County’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccine access to residents who may want the vaccination but cannot make it to one of the Health Department’s COVID vaccine clinics.
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Michigan reported 1,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, May 11, in increase from the two-day average from Sunday and Monday, but a return to the averages of the previous week. Additionally, 99 deaths were reported. Of those, 32 were identified during a vital records review. Southeast Michigan accounted for 35.8...