Westland woman pleads guilty to defrauding veterans' families

On Sunday< May 9, at about 4 p.m., the Van Buren Township Police Department began receiving information regarding a potential homicide that occurred within the township. VBT Police Chief Jason Wright said after many steps and much investigation, the woman’s body was found in a storage unit in the City of Westland. Chief Wright said police determined that a suspect had shot a female in an apartment at the Westlake Apartments. The female victim’s identity was unknown initially and her body had been moved. However, officers had a suspect’s name. Chief Wright said officers were able to locate the scene of the homicide at Westlake. A search warrant was obtained and VBT Police requested the assistance of the Michigan State Police Forensic Unit to process the apartment. Further investigation led VBT Police to Monroe County where the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested a suspect, 32-year-old, male, who was a VBT resident. Acting on information, Van Buren detectives subsequently executed a search warrant on a storage unit in the City of Westland where a 31-year-old, female victim was found. The victim has been identified by officers and her family is being notified. The case is still active and on-going, Chief Wright said.