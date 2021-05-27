Scooter operator weaves through traffic during chase

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A man on a motorized scooter led police on a pursuit through several Massachusetts towns on Thursday morning, at one point driving in the wrong direction on an interstate highway, before troopers stopped him, according to a statement from state police.

The 28-year-old man, described as “emotionally distraught” by police, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after he was pulled off the scooter in Medford just north of Boston at about 11 a.m., according to a statement from state police spokesperson David Procopio.

The pursuit started at about 9 a.m. in Danvers when local police attempted to stop the man, who reportedly had a knife and had threatened to harm himself.

Aerial video from WHDH-TV shows the man weaving in and out of traffic and dodging vehicles.

No one was hurt, but two vehicles, a state police cruiser and a private vehicle, sustained damage from the scooter.

The man’s name was not made public. Charges are pending.