newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, MA

Scooter operator weaves through traffic during chase

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A man on a motorized scooter led police on a pursuit through several Massachusetts towns on Thursday morning, at one point driving in the wrong direction on an interstate highway, before troopers stopped him, according to a statement from state police.

The 28-year-old man, described as “emotionally distraught” by police, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation after he was pulled off the scooter in Medford just north of Boston at about 11 a.m., according to a statement from state police spokesperson David Procopio.

The pursuit started at about 9 a.m. in Danvers when local police attempted to stop the man, who reportedly had a knife and had threatened to harm himself.

Aerial video from WHDH-TV shows the man weaving in and out of traffic and dodging vehicles.

No one was hurt, but two vehicles, a state police cruiser and a private vehicle, sustained damage from the scooter.

The man’s name was not made public. Charges are pending.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danvers, MA
Crime & Safety
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Danvers, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Weaving#Weaves#Traffic Police#State Troopers#Boston Police#Ap#Whdh Tv#Driving#Vehicles#Man#Aerial Video#State Police#Mass#Sustained Damage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Pell City, ALPosted by
The Associated Press

4 killed when family’s vehicle plunges into lake

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — Four people were killed Saturday after a family’s vehicle left the interstate and plunged into Logan Martin Lake, al.com reported. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell told al.com that four people were pronounced dead at the scene. He identified the fatality victims as April Whatley, 37; Mariah Towns, 18; Rosalyn White, 5 and Reginald J. White, 3.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Suspect arrested in death of a Scottsdale man found in park

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Aa suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Scottsdale man whose body was found in a Phoenix park, according to authorities. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said 28-year-old Edward Nichole Hughes has been booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, probation violations, assault, criminal trespass and burglary.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Man’s badly decomposed body pulled from East River off Bronx

NEW YORK (AP) — A man’s badly decomposed body was found floating in the East River off the Bronx on Sunday, police said. Officers responding to a 911 call about a partially submerged body pulled the deceased man out of the water near the Throgs Neck Bridge at about 12:30 p.m. Police said the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The man’s identity has not been released.
Hawaii StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Nebraska man reported missing after camping trip to Hawaii

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been reported missing after he did not return home as expected on May 25 after a camping trip to the Hawaiian island of Kauai. Twenty-three-year-old Samuel Joseph Martinez had been studying microbiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before he flew to Kauai on May 12 with plans to spend nearly two weeks hiking and camping.
Danvers, MAWCVB

Family escapes Danvers house fire

DANVERS, Mass. — A family escaped a two-alarm fire at a home in Danvers early Monday. A woman smelled smoke inside her Dyer Court home and was able to get everyone inside out of the home. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Danvers, MASalem News

Danvers family unharmed after early morning house fire

DANVERS — A family of six managed to escape unharmed from a fire that broke out early Monday morning at their Dyer Court home. According to the Danvers fire Capt. Glenn Cooney, the home is “completely uninhabitable” after the fire, but the family is working with the Red Cross to find housing.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....