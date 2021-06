A few days ago, Krafton announced that PUBG: New State is getting a regional closed alpha on Android with feedback from this helping the developers bring the game to more players worldwide. Today, a new cinematic teaser for PUBG: New State has gone live in addition to the alpha registrations on the official website. This closed alpha will be available only in USA and on Android. If you’ve not kept up with news around PUBG: New State, it is a new battle royale experience set years after the original game in the year 2051. PUBG: New State is in development for iOS and Android devices promising realistic visuals and massive open worlds. It is aiming to be a next-generation mobile experience. More details for what to expect are here. The new cinematic teaser which you can watch below confirms that alpha registrations are now live. Watch the PUBG: New State cinematic teaser trailer below: