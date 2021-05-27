newsbreak-logo
Socioeconomic status determines COVID-19 incidence and related mortality in Santiago, Chile

By Gonzalo E. Mena, gonzalo.mena@stats.ox.ac.uk, pamelapm@illinois.edu, Pamela P. Martinez, Ayesha S. Mahmud, Pablo A. Marquet, Caroline O. Buckee, Mauricio Santillana
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 crisis has exposed major inequalities between communities. Understanding the societal risk factors that make some groups particularly vulnerable is essential to ensure more effective interventions for this and future pandemics. Here, we focus on socioeconomic status as a risk factor. Although it is broadly understood that social and economic inequality has a negative impact on health outcomes, the mechanisms by which socioeconomic status affects disease outcomes remain unclear. These mechanisms can be mediated by a range of systemic structural factors, such as access to health care and economic safety nets. We address this gap by providing an in-depth characterization of disease incidence and mortality and their dependence on demographic and socioeconomic strata in Santiago, a highly segregated city and the capital of Chile.

science.sciencemag.org
