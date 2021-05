Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is seeing a bevy of changes coming to Season Three Reloaded. Not only are we getting an ’80s movie hero invasion with Rambo and John McClane, but they’ll be joined by a massive update on May 20. The changes brings weapon adjustments aplenty. You fans of sniper rifles in the game should take note, as some of your favorites are going to see a nerf in the Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded update.