Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The upcoming ASUS Chromebook CX9 will feature an industry first for Chrome OS

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-anticipated Tiger Lake Chromebooks have started to arrive. Just today, Acer unveiled four new Chrome OS devices and in the mix, two 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks that will take their places among the ranks of the most powerful Chrome devices on the planet. ASUS, however, was the first to market with a Tiger Lake Chromebook and the Chromebook CX5 has proven itself to be a worthy herald of this next generation of devices. That’s all fine and well but I’m still sitting over here anxiously awaiting ASUS’ other Tiger Lake device, the Chromebook CX9. I don’t care about having a convertible and this Chromebook will be a monster with a great screen and beautiful design.

chromeunboxed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome Os#Chrome Os#Chrome Users#Windows Laptops#Acer#Numberpad#Asus Chromebook#Feature#Convertible#Power Users#Release Date#Beautiful Design#Today#Market#Listings#Discover#Parity#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Asus
News Break
Computers
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
ComputersPhandroid

ASUS plans to release the first Chromebook with a massive 17.3-inch display

When you think of Chromebooks, you might imagine an ultra-portable laptop with a small 11-inch display, or even a standard 13.3-inch display. There are some out there with 15-inch displays, but if you want anything bigger than that, you’ll have to just use an external monitor. According to Chrome Unboxed, that could change this Summer with ASUS intending to release the world’s first Chromebook with a 17.3-inch display.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Linux leaving Beta in next Chrome OS update and that’s a big deal

Google I/O 2021 is a wrap and despite there being no hardware to speak of, there were a ton of new features and updates announced that will be heading our way over the coming weeks and months. During the “What’s new in Chrome OS” session, Emilie Roberts and Sanj Nathwani highlighted some new features that have arrived in Chrome OS over the past year. Emilie covered down on Linux apps and some of the additions to the Crostini container that rolled out in some of the latest updates to Chrome OS.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Exclusive: ASUS set to launch the world’s first 17.3″ Chromebook

A little over a month ago, I penned my thoughts as to why manufacturers should consider making larger, 17.3″ Chromebooks. While I am not a fan of the massive laptop form-factor, I understand their appeal and the use case for a lot of users. I honestly believed that an OEM would eventually hop on board given the focus that Google has placed on the Enterprise segment but I really thought that it would be a couple of years or more before we actually saw a 17.3″ Chrome OS device in the flesh. Apparently, I was wrong.
ComputersAndroid Authority

Hands-on with the Acer 317, the world's first 17-inch Chromebook

Acer has introduced the Chromebook 317, the first to boast a 17-inch display. We took a look for some first impressions. Acer is targeting mobile professionals and families alike with the Chromebook 317, the first Chromebook to feature a 17.3-inch display. Acer believes the Chromebook 317 is ideal for multitaskers, hybrid workers, and parents with kids — all due to the extra-large canvas it affords for getting things done.
ComputersGadget Review

ASUS Designo MX27UC Review_

Shopping around for the best monitor for Mac Mini and the best computer monitor? Well, the Asus Designo MC27UC may be worth looking into, especially if you’re not too shy about spending a few extra dollars for a good quality product. Retailing at just shy of $530, the Asus Designo MC27UC is a stellar display unit that you can own, and with an award winning frameless design, it’ll look every bit as flawless as the Apple Mac Mini unit does. Sit tight and get to the end of this review to find out if this display unit is the one for you.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Google Chrome update adds its very own command line feature

Google is expanding an experimental Chrome feature that turns the browser’s URL bar into a makeshift command line. The company began testing so-called Chrome Actions last year with version 87, allowing users to perform certain tasks (clear browsing data, translate page etc.) using a series of text commands entered into the address bar.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM, Detachable CM3 announced

ASUS isn’t exactly the top name that comes to mind when people ask about smartphones but it has introduced a number of decent-performing smartphones at different price points. We have seen the ASUS ROG Phone 5 recently but it failed a standard durability test. The Asus Zenfone 8 series was introduced recently but we have yet to see how good the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip are. Apart from smartphones, ASUS is also in the business of Chromebooks. That’s something we know ASUS currently excels because otherwise, it wouldn’t really spend a lot of effort into introducing new models left and right.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Chromebooks are getting one of Android's best Bluetooth features

It's no secret that Chromebooks have had a rough history with Bluetooth. From middling stability to audio cut-outs, using wireless devices on Chrome OS has long been subpar. Fast forward to today, and the Bluetooth situation has improved — albeit still with some minor hiccups. One of the most annoying issues with Bluetooth is its tedious pairing process, which Google took it upon itself to fix with Fast Pair in 2017. While that brought seamless pairing to Android devices, support for Chromebooks is nonexistent. After a long hiatus, it seems Google will finally add the long-overdue Fast Pair to Chrome OS.
Softwarescmagazine.com

Chrome 91 features 32 security fixes, enhancements for Linux

Google on Tuesday announced Chrome 91, which includes 32 security fixes, lots of usability features, and notably, that the ChromeOS will now support Linux. This latest version of Chrome supports DoH, or DNS-over-HTTPS, said Sean Nikkel, senior cyber threat intel analyst at Digital Shadows. Nikkel said the DoH feature was previously only available in other browsers and operating systems and offers a much more secure method for making DNS requests.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google’s Fuchsia OS will officially roll out to first-gen Nest Hubs soon

After having spotted Fuchsia 1.0 running on the original Google Home Hub via a Bluetooth qualification listing last month, 9to5Google has been directly told by Google that the mysterious new zircon microkernel-based operating system will be rolling out to that very same device over the coming months. Up until now,...
Computersillinoisnewstoday.com

Linux on Chromebooks is finally released in beta on Chrome OS 91

Google announced today at I / O: Linux The Chromebook is finally in beta with the release of Chrome OS 91. The company provided Linux apps on Chrome OS along with Android apps, hoping to reach the developer audience using IDEs and more. However, the Linux development environment has been in beta since it was first released, as Google dubbed. The company has added new features at a steady pace, enabling GPU acceleration, improved USB drive support, and more to increase productivity while using Linux apps.
ElectronicsGadget Review

ASUS PB278Q Review_

With a brand like ASUS, people expect high end performance, and the ASUS PB278Q delivers on that promise. Offering both amazing resolution and technology to help against eye strain, the ASUS PB278Q is well worth the price of admission. With ASUS’ EyeCare technology, this monitor makes it to our list of Best Monitors for Eyes and Best Gaming Monitor.
TechnologyTechHive

Google’s mysterious Fuchsia OS makes its public debut on the first-gen Nest Hub

Big under-the-hood changes are coming to Google’s original Nest Hub, even if most users won’t ever be aware of what’s happening. Starting today, the open-source Fuchsia OS will start rolling out to first-gen Nest Hub displays, according to 9to5Google. In the works since 2016, Fuchsia will land first on Nest Hub devices enrolled in Google’s Preview Program, before arriving more widely on non-Preview Program displays.