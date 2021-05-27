The upcoming ASUS Chromebook CX9 will feature an industry first for Chrome OS

The highly-anticipated Tiger Lake Chromebooks have started to arrive. Just today, Acer unveiled four new Chrome OS devices and in the mix, two 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks that will take their places among the ranks of the most powerful Chrome devices on the planet. ASUS, however, was the first to market with a Tiger Lake Chromebook and the Chromebook CX5 has proven itself to be a worthy herald of this next generation of devices. That’s all fine and well but I’m still sitting over here anxiously awaiting ASUS’ other Tiger Lake device, the Chromebook CX9. I don’t care about having a convertible and this Chromebook will be a monster with a great screen and beautiful design.