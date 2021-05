Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games is carrying on with The Dark Pictures Anthology, and its latest entry titled House of Ashes is coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 at some point later this year. We already knew all of that, so today's news beat is focused on a new teaser trailer you can catch above. It once again stars Ashley Tisdale of High School Musical fame, with the story taking place in Iraq in the year 2003.