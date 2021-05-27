Cancel
The Acer Nitro 50 gaming desktop gets a Rocket Lake and Ampere refresh

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has updated the hardware on its Nitro 50 desktop. One can now pick between 11th-generation Intel Rocket Lake and the AMD Ryzen 5000 series of processors. GPU options max out at the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. Its entry-level model costs EUR 999 (US$1,216). It's time for the annual Acer...

