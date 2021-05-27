WWE NXT UK Results (5/27): Trent Seven Vs. Sam Gradwell, Nathan Frazer In Action, More

WWE Universal Title Match: Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns. We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Cesaro makes his way out to a pop. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Gorilla Position with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman now. Jey is hyping Reigns up but Reigns interrupts and questions his loyalty. Jey says he’s always riding with Reigns. Reigns says Jey sounds like his brother Jimmy Uso now, so maybe Jey should go find his brother. The music hits and Reigns heads out to the ring with just Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Cesaro looks on from the ring.