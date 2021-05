A saber-toothed cat, larger than the biggest tigers alive today, lived in North America between 5 - 9 million years ago, and used its massive forearms for hunting prey such as bison and rhinoceros, researchers have said.The previously unknown species is believed to be one of the largest cats which has ever lived, and was identified several years after a large upper arm bone specimen labelled as that of a cat was found in the collection of the University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History, but which had mystified scientists.The huge bone was rediscovered by John Orcutt, assistant...