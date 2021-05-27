Cancel
Physics

Free coherent evolution of a coupled atomic spin system initialized by electron scattering

By Lukas M. Veldman, Laëtitia Farinacci, Rasa Rejali, Rik Broekhoven, Jérémie Gobeil, David Coffey, Markus Ternes, Alexander F. Otte, a.f.otte@tudelft.nl
Science Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Full insight into the dynamics of a coupled quantum system depends on the ability to follow the effect of a local excitation in real-time. Here, we trace the free coherent evolution of a pair of coupled atomic spins by means of scanning tunneling microscopy. Rather than using microwave pulses, we use a direct-current pump-probe scheme to detect the local magnetization after a current-induced excitation performed on one of the spins. By making use of magnetic interaction with the probe tip, we are able to tune the relative precession of the spins. We show that only if their Larmor frequencies match, the two spins can entangle, causing angular momentum to be swapped back and forth. These results provide insight into the locality of electron spin scattering and set the stage for controlled migration of a quantum state through an extended spin lattice.

science.sciencemag.org
