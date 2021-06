OnePlus Nord 'Core Edition' is something of an unusual phone in its position. The first OnePlus Nord in itself was supposed to represent the core. With its Galaxy Note 20, S20 FE and this years S21, it showed you can use plastic materials in a way that doesn't detract from the look and feel of the phone. OnePlus has taken the same approach with the Nord CE. Our unit in Blue Void has a lovely frosted/matte finish to it that's very reminiscent of the Samsung approach, and we like it a lot.